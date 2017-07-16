Rays' Tim Beckham: Rejoins lineup Sunday
Beckham will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Angels, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Beckham returned from the disabled list Saturday following a bout with an ankle injury, but didn't see any usage off the bench. Now that Brad Miller is healthy and the recently acquired Adeiny Hechavarria is on hand to provide another option up the middle, Beckham could end up settling into more of a part-time role after playing on a regular basis for much of the season. However, if manager Kevin Cash is willing to deal with Corey Dickerson's subpar defense in the corner outfield, the Rays could keep all of Beckham, Miller and Hechavarria in the lineup on a regular basis by rotating them among second base, shortstop and designated hitter.
