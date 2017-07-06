Beckham (undisclosed) was scratched from the lineup card prior to Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays have yet to reveal the reason for Beckham's removal from the lineup, but the infielder had recently been battling a left ankle injury which could be the culprit. In his place, Taylor Featherston will come in and man the keystone while batting sixth in the order. Beckham should be considered day-to-day for the time being.