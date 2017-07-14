Rays' Tim Beckham: Should be ready for Sunday return
Beckham (ankle) is expected to be ready to return Sunday, the first day he's eligible to come off the disabled list, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Beckham struggled with a sore left ankle for multiple games before finally giving it an extended stretch of rest, and it appears he's progressed to the extent that he won't need to spend any extra time on the disabled list. He'll return to a slightly different scenario personnel-wise, however, as Brad Miller came back from his own injury problems during Beckham's absence and hit .444 with a double, a home run and three RBI in the three games prior to the All-Star break.
