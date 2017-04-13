Rays' Tim Beckham: Sits out Thursday
Beckham is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale with the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The No. 1 overall pick in 2008 has started all but one game this season, but he's only been able to muster a .154 batting average thus far. He'll head to the bench for the night, with Daniel Robertson taking over at shortstop.
