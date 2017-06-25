Beckham is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Beckham missed time earlier in the week due to a left hand contusion, but returned to action Friday and got the starting nod Saturday as well, where he went 0-for-2 and walked twice. With a team day off on the schedule for Monday, a break Sunday will allow Beckham multiple days off to ensure any lingering effects of the injury are behind him. In the meantime, Daniel Robertson will take over at shortstop.