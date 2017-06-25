Rays' Tim Beckham: Sitting for series finale
Beckham is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Beckham missed time earlier in the week due to a left hand contusion, but returned to action Friday and got the starting nod Saturday as well, where he went 0-for-2 and walked twice. With a team day off on the schedule for Monday, a break Sunday will allow Beckham multiple days off to ensure any lingering effects of the injury are behind him. In the meantime, Daniel Robertson will take over at shortstop.
