Beckham went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Cubs.

Beckham's 390-foot shot to center in the fourth snapped a 1-1 tie and served as his first round tripper in nearly a month. The slugging infielder had last gone deep on June 9 against the Athletics, and Tuesday's homer, his 11th, adds to his career-best total in that category. Beckham has been battling a sore ankle that recently knocked him out of one contest and caused him to miss another altogether, but he likely benefited from Monday's day off and appears to be back at close to full strength.