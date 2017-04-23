Beckham went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, triple and two runs in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

Beckham was once again productive from the nine-hole, with Saturday's effort representing the sixth game in the last seven in which he's hit safely. The 27-year-old utility man has all three of his multi-hit performances over that span, with Saturday marking both his first three-hit game of the season and his first triple. His current streak of success has raised his average nearly 100 points from .156 to .254.