Beckham, the first overall pick in 2008, could possibly be utilized in the outfield this season, thereby increasing his chances for regular playing time, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The talented but underwhelming Beckham has been rather enigmatic to date in his career, with a .238 average, 14 homers and 54 RBI in 151 big league games. His two stints with the Rays last season were a fitting microcosm of his ability to both wow and disappoint. On the plus side, Beckham slashed .327/.365/.520 with seven doubles, three triples, two homers, nine RBI and 15 runs scored in a 29-game stint between the beginning of the season's second half and the end of August. That stretch included a three-game span from July 18-21 when the 27-year-old tied a franchise record by hitting safely in eight straight at-bats. The other side of the coin was exemplified by his unsightly 31.2 percent strikeout and 66 percent contact rates, as well as gaffes on the bases that precipitated a demotion back to Triple-A Durham for the final month of the regular season. However, Beckham's undeniable athleticism, which was evidenced by his ability to pick up first base quickly when deployed there during a 42-inning experiment in 2016, could be the key to clearing the path for playing time in 2017. With Brad Miller looking increasingly likely to be the team's starting second baseman now that a viable option at first exists in the newly re-signed Logan Morrison, Beckham is expected to be given a look in the outfield come spring, with his above-average speed and arm likely to shorten his learning curve. Already capable of playing all four infield spots, becoming at least a serviceable option at a fifth position at a minimum would greatly enhance Beckham's chances of securing regular playing time and provide him some much-needed reps.