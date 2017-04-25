Hunter (calf) could be sidelined into June, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran reliever exited Saturday's game against Houston after straining his right calf attempting to cover first, and it now appears the injury could derail him much longer that previously thought. Hunter had been one of the pleasant bullpen surprises for manager Kevin Cash in the early going, generating a 1.08 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 10 appearances.