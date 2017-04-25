Rays' Tommy Hunter: Could be sidelined for extended period
Hunter (calf) could be sidelined into June, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran reliever exited Saturday's game against Houston after straining his right calf attempting to cover first, and it now appears the injury could derail him much longer that previously thought. Hunter had been one of the pleasant bullpen surprises for manager Kevin Cash in the early going, generating a 1.08 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 10 appearances.
More News
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...