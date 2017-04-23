Hunter (calf) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hunter was removed from Saturday's game against the Astros after suffering a right calf strain while running to cover first base. It's unclear if he'll need more than the minimum 10 days to recover from the injury. Chih-Wei Hu has been recalled from Triple-A Durham to fill Hunter's spot in the bullpen.