Rays' Tommy Hunter: Hits 10-day DL
Hunter (calf) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hunter was removed from Saturday's game against the Astros after suffering a right calf strain while running to cover first base. It's unclear if he'll need more than the minimum 10 days to recover from the injury. Chih-Wei Hu has been recalled from Triple-A Durham to fill Hunter's spot in the bullpen.
