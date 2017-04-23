Rays' Tommy Hunter: Hurts calf Saturday
Hunter was pulled from Saturday's game due to calf tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Further information regarding Hunter's condition should be available Sunday, however the team has said that a DL stint is not out of the question. Hunter pitched less than an inning in Saturday's game against the Astros and threw just nine pitches.
