Hunter notched his sixth hold in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Cubs, firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts.

Hunter continues to largely breeze through his appearances, with Tuesday's outing marking his fifth consecutive scoreless effort and ninth in his last 11 trips to the mound. The 31-year-old right-hander also has multiple strikeouts in four of his last seven appearances and sports a sterling 27:7 K:BB over 24 innings in 2017.