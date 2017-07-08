Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Not in starting nine Saturday
Plouffe is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash with the Red Sox.
Plouffe has seen some irregular playing time lately, starting just four of the last ten games. The veteran infielder likely needs to demonstrate more consistency at the plate to get an everyday role, as his .216/.276/.357 slash line leaves much to be desired. Corey Dickerson starts as the DH in his stead, allowing Shane Peterson to take over in left field.
