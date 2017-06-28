Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Sits for second straight game

Plouffe is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With no DH spot available for the series in Pittsburgh, Plouffe will sit for the second game in a row. It still looks as though Plouffe will be in line for at least semi-regular at-bats during weeks the Rays play exclusively in American League parks, but he'll need to produce a little better before becoming a viable mixed-league commodity. Over 215 plate appearances with the Athletics and Rays this season, Plouffe is slashing a career-worst .219/.284/.372.