Franco, the No. 1 international prospect according to MLB.com and Baseball America, signed with the Rays for $3.825 million on Sunday.
A 5-foot-10, 170-pound shortstop from the Domincan Republic, Franco is considered the best hitter in the class. He is a switch hitter with plus bat speed, and should be able to offer 20-plus homer power down the road. Given that he does not have a stereotypical body for a shortstop, and the fact that scouts view him as physically mature, many expect him to eventually move over to second base. Such a move likely won't come for several years, as he has all of the necessary actions for shortstop. Speed won't be a big part of his game, especially by the time he reaches the majors in five or six years. He turned 16 on March 1. Franco is not the same caliber of prospect as last year's No. 1 prospect, Kevin Maitan, but he is still a major prize for owners in deeper dynasty leagues.
