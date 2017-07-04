Adames, who hit his sixth home run as part of a 2-for-4 effort for Triple-A Durham on Monday, is now hitting .364 over his last 30 games, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old shortstop entered June with a sluggish .230/.309/.344 line, but his subsequent offensive outburst, which includes 13 extra-base hits in his last 30 games, has his average up to .280. Adames has five multi-hit efforts in the last 10 games, although his 24 percent strikeout rate on the season has room for improvement. Adames' overall progress is encouraging, however, as he certainly seems to be hitting his stride in what is his first exposure to Triple-A arms. Notably, the shortstop position at the big-league level remains in flux at the moment, as Matt Duffy's heel issues continue to keep his long-term outlook murky.