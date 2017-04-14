Adames, 21, is just 3-for-29 (.103) through seven games for Triple-A Durham.

Adames has struck out nine times over that span, and it appears he will need some seasoning at this level before hitting the big leagues. Still, at just 21 years of age, Adames has double-digit potential in both home runs and steals at a rather thin fantasy position, making him a valuable commodity.

