Rays' Willy Adames: Smacks solo homer in Triple-A All-Star Game
Adames went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the International League All-Stars' 6-4 loss to the Pacific Coast League All-Stars in Wednesday's Triple-A All-Star Game.
The 21-year-old enjoyed a strong finish to the first half, hitting .297 with two home runs and seven RBI in the last 10 games prior to the break. Adames has been progressively improving as he's adjusted to Triple-A pitching, and he's now slashing .277/.363/.431 with 18 doubles, five triples, seven homers and 40 RBI over his first 82 games for Durham.
