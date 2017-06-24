Rays' Wilson Ramos: Activated and starting Saturday
Ramos (knee) was activated from the disabled list Saturday. He is starting behind the plate and batting sixth, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Ramos is set to make his season debut after missing the first half of the season recovering from a torn ACL. The 29-year-old backstop will look to pick up where he left off before the injury, as he slashed a healthy .307/.354/.496 with 22 homers in 131 games for the Nationals before his 2016 season was cut short. Derek Norris was designated for assignment Friday to clear room on the roster for Ramos. He'll face Dylan Bundy in his first game back from the DL.
More News
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: To be activated Saturday•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Deployed at DH in Tuesday rehab start•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Catches full nine innings Monday•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Emerges healthy from back-to-back rehab starts•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Another encouraging rehab start Friday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...