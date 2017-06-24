Ramos (knee) was activated from the disabled list Saturday. He is starting behind the plate and batting sixth, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Ramos is set to make his season debut after missing the first half of the season recovering from a torn ACL. The 29-year-old backstop will look to pick up where he left off before the injury, as he slashed a healthy .307/.354/.496 with 22 homers in 131 games for the Nationals before his 2016 season was cut short. Derek Norris was designated for assignment Friday to clear room on the roster for Ramos. He'll face Dylan Bundy in his first game back from the DL.