Ramos (hamstring) is starting at catcher and batting fifth during Tuesday's game against the Athletics.

As expected, Ramos is set to rejoin the heart of the Rays' lineup after sitting out the past three days with a tweaked hamstring. His return will send Jesus Sucre back to the bench.

