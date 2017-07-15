Rays' Wilson Ramos: Day off Saturday
Ramos is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos receives a standard day off following a 1-for-4 day at the plate during Friday's victory. In his place, Jesus Sucre will catch Alex Cobb and bat ninth.
More News
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Plates three in win over Boston•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Receives afternoon off•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Homers for second straight game•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Smacks first home run in Rays uniform•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...