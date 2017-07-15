Rays' Wilson Ramos: Dealing with hamstring tweak
Ramos tweaked his left hamstring while running the bases Friday, but is available as a pinch hitter for Saturday's matchup with the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This certainly isn't what fantasy owners want to hear regarding Ramos, who already missed a good portion of the season while recovering from ACL surgery, but it doesn't seem to be anything too severe. Manager Kevin Cash said the team is hoping a couple days of rest will help the 29-year-old backstop get back to full strength, so Jesus Sucre will likely assume catching duties through the rest of the weekend. Ramos has gotten hot at the plate lately, hitting .304 with two home runs and seven RBI this month.
