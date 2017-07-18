Rays' Wilson Ramos: Expects to return Tuesday
Ramos (hamstring) said he expects to play Tuesday against the A's, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He reported more progress ahead of the series opener in Oakland, but the Rays decided to play it safe and hold Ramos out for one additional day. The 29-year-old tweaked his left hamstring while running the bases Friday, and with Ramos down, Jesus Sucre was left to catch three consecutive games.
More News
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...