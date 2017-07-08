Ramos is out of Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Ramos will get the day off after starting each of the past two contests, where he went 3-for-6 with a home run and four RBI. The recent offensive surge could be a great sign heading into the second half, as the 29-year-old backstop missed nearly three months while recovering from ACL surgery. Jesus Sucre takes over behind the plate for probable starter Alex Cobb.