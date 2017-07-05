Ramos is not starting Wednesday's series finale against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran backstop has gotten off to a slow start at the plate since being activated from the 60-day DL last month, slashing just .174/.200/.435, so Jesus Sucre (wrist) will draw the start behind the plate and serve as the battery mate for Blake Snell. Ramos is still having his workload monitored as he returns from ACL surgery, but figures to see a more consistent schedule in the second half of the season.