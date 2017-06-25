Rays' Wilson Ramos: Not starting Sunday
Ramos, who went 1-for-4 at the plate in his return Saturday, is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Ramos saw his first action of the season Saturday in his return from a long-term knee injury, but the Rays will keep him from starting consecutive games for the time being, and a team day off Monday will give him extra opportunity to rest. Jesus Sucre will be tasked with manning the backstop for the series finale.
