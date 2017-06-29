Ramos is not in the lineup Thursday, Marc Topkin of Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos will be out of the lineup after starting in back-to-back games. The 29-year-old's work load is going to be managed moving forward as he's fresh off coming back from a torn ACL, with Jesus Sucre set to fill in behind the plate during his off days.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories