Rays' Wilson Ramos: Out of lineup Thursday
Ramos is not in the lineup Thursday, Marc Topkin of Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos will be out of the lineup after starting in back-to-back games. The 29-year-old's work load is going to be managed moving forward as he's fresh off coming back from a torn ACL, with Jesus Sucre set to fill in behind the plate during his off days.
