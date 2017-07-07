Rays' Wilson Ramos: Plates three in win over Boston
Ramos went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and three RBI during Thursday's win over the Red Sox.
Ramos is making up for lost time with three homers, nine RBI and four runs through his first seven games of the campaign. He's definitely a worthy fantasy option in the majority of settings, and if the veteran continues to produce at the dish, he'll probably earn the lion's share of starts before long.
