Rays' Wilson Ramos: Receives afternoon off
Ramos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After supplying home runs and starting behind the plate in both of the first two games of the series, Ramos will be awarded an extended break by sitting out Sunday ahead of Monday's scheduled off day. Jesus Sucre checks in at catcher, working as the battery mate for Alex Cobb.
