Rays' Wilson Ramos: Remains out Monday
Ramos (hamstring) is not in the lineup Monday against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos was reportedly feeling better after missing the past two games due to a hamstring issue, but it seems like the Rays are continuing to take things slowly with their primary catcher. Jesus Sucre will assume catching duties for the evening once again.
