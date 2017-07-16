Rays' Wilson Ramos: Remains sidelined Sunday
Ramos (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Though the hamstring injury will relegate him to the bench for the second straight game, Ramos noted Sunday that he's feeling stronger after receiving treatment, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Ramos is hopeful to rejoin the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics, but Jesus Sucre will receive another turn behind the dish Sunday afternoon.
