Ramos went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Friday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

Ramos' second-inning, 417-foot shot to center opened the scoring on the night and represented his first round tripper in a Tampa uniform. The veteran backstop has scuffled at the plate overall thus far, but he's only logged 14 major-league at-bats in 2017. Given his previous body of work, he's likely to continue boosting his offensive numbers as he gets more playing time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories