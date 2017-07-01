Ramos went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Friday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

Ramos' second-inning, 417-foot shot to center opened the scoring on the night and represented his first round tripper in a Tampa uniform. The veteran backstop has scuffled at the plate overall thus far, but he's only logged 14 major-league at-bats in 2017. Given his previous body of work, he's likely to continue boosting his offensive numbers as he gets more playing time.