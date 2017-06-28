Rays' Wilson Ramos: Starting in back-to-back games
Ramos will start at catcher and bat sixth Wednesday against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos will make his third appearance of the season behind the plate Wednesday, and the fact that it comes a night after he played suggests the Rays have no qualms about deploying him as their everyday catcher moving forward. It's still likely that the Rays will look to build in rest days periodically for Ramos by using him as a designated hitter, but now that he should be in store for regular at-bats, he could profile as one of the top fantasy options at catcher the rest of the way. Ramos is coming off a career-best campaign with the Nationals during which he hit .307 with 22 home runs and 80 RBI.
