Ramos (knee) started dry swings Wednesday and has been throwing, the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports.

These are fairly minor steps along the recovery trail for Ramos, as the biggest test will be how his knee holds up to game action, but it's positive news nonetheless. Ramos remains unlikely to return before June.

