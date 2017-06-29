Rays' Wilson Ramos: Workload to be managed heading into All-Star break
Ramos, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI from a sacrifice fly and also walked in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates, will have his workload carefully managed heading into the All-Star break, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos was catching in back-to-back major-league games Wednesday for the first time since his offseason knee surgery, but that won't necessarily be the norm for the Rays' remaining contests before the All-Star break. Although the 29-year-old catcher hasn't experienced any setbacks -- and while manager Kevin Cash concedes he wants him out there "as much as possible" -- the team will look to make sure they ease him back into the grind of serving as an everyday backstop. Ramos figures to be deployed at designated hitter in games in which he's not behind the dish in order to keep his potent bat in the lineup.
