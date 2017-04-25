Cedeno (forearm) was examined by Rays team physician Dr. Koco Eaton on Monday and will seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews later in the week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran southpaw's prognosis has been somewhat foreboding since his placement on the 10-day disabled list with what was described as "tightness" in the forearm. With rumblings of a potential months-long absence, Cedeno and the team will make sure to exhaust their options in evaluating the injury, with a visit to the renowned Alabama surgeon the next step in that process.