Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Gives up unearned run Wednesday
Cedeno gave up a run (unearned) on one hit while failing to record an out in the sixth inning in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees.
Cedeno came on in relief of Jumbo Diaz with the game knotted at 3-3 and runners on the corners. The veteran southpaw committed an error while trying to throw out pinch-hitter Brett Gardner at first -- initiating a collision between Gardner and Rickie Weeks that forced both from the game and also allowed Chase Headley to score -- and then yielded a single to Jacoby Ellsbury before exiting. The run he gave up was unearned, keeping Cedeno's ERA on the season unblemished through his first four appearances. The 30-year-old has failed to record an out in two of those trips to the mound, however, so he's officially worked just two-thirds of an inning thus far.
