Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Placed on 10-day DL Friday
Cedeno was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with forearm tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Forearm tightness is always scary for pitchers, as it's often the precursor to Tommy John surgery. Hopefully it won't be that serious for Cedeno, who has established himself as a solid middle reliever of the past two seasons. We'll keep an eye out for updates on his status.
More News
-
Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Gives up unearned run Wednesday•
-
Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Clean inning in Wednesday start•
-
Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Earns hold in spring debut•
-
Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Participating fully at spring training•
-
Rays' Xavier Cedeno: May participate in World Baseball Classic•
-
Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Near certainty to return to Rays in 2017•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...