Cedeno was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with forearm tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Forearm tightness is always scary for pitchers, as it's often the precursor to Tommy John surgery. Hopefully it won't be that serious for Cedeno, who has established himself as a solid middle reliever of the past two seasons. We'll keep an eye out for updates on his status.

