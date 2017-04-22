Cedeno was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with forearm tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Forearm tightness is always scary for pitchers, as it's often a precursor to Tommy John surgery. Hopefully it won't be that serious for Cedeno, who has established himself as a solid middle reliever over the past two seasons. As yet, there's no timetable for his return.