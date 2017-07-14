Cedeno (forearm) has increased his throwing program to 105 feet, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's another step in the right direction for the veteran southpaw, who's only appeared in seven games for the Rays this season. Cedeno was a valuable component of the Tampa bullpen in 2016, compiling 19 holds and 43 strikeouts in 41.3 innings across 54 appearances. He's likely due for rehab outings at multiple levels in the minors before returning to the big-league club.