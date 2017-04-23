Benintendi will start in right field and bat second in the order Sunday against the Orioles, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.

Prior to getting Saturday off for rest, Benintendi had played every inning of every game for the Red Sox. The 22-year-old is batting .299 with 10 RBI and two steals to make himself one of the early frontrunners for American League Rookie of the Year honors.