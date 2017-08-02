Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back in Wednesday's lineup
Benintendi returns to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against Cleveland, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Benintendi has been out of the lineup for the past two games as manager John Farrell gave him the days off to clear his head. Since the All-Star break, the 23-year-old is batting .180/.275/.197 with three RBI and five runs. He will be back in left field while hitting second in the order Wednesday.
