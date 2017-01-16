Benintendi might be Boston's No. 2 hitter, according to manager John Farrell John Tomase of WEEI.com reports. "It's a possibility, there's no doubt," Farrell said. "He's got very good balance at the plate. He's got very good strike-zone understanding. He didn't give way against lefthanders."

Farrell would like to add a left-handed bat to break up what will be a right-handed heavy upper-half of the order. Benintendi, who got most of his plate appearances last season as the ninth-place hitter, possesses the bat-to-ball skills and plate discipline you want out of someone at the top of the order. If he lands as the No. 2 hitter, fantasy owners can count on an extra plate appearance per game out of Benintendi.