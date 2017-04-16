Benintendi went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-5 win over Tampa Bay.

Benintendi was a little under the weather Saturday, but he didn't show any signs of illness in this one. It was the rookie's second three-hit performance of the season, raising his average to .277. The 22-year-old phenom is still searching for his second home run since Opening Day, but he'll continue to excite owners with his his five-tool potential as he makes a run at the American League Rookie of the Year Award.