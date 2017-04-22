Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Gets day off Saturday
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.
The Red Sox will deploy Chris Young in left field in place of Benintendi as they face left-hander Jayson Aquino. In a limited sample, Benintendi has actually had some success against lefties this season, hitting .333 with a .708 OPS in 15 at-bats. He'll likely be available as a defensive replacement if needed Saturday.
