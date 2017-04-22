Benintendi is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.

The Red Sox will deploy Chris Young in left field in place of Benintendi as they face left-hander Jayson Aquino. In a limited sample, Benintendi has actually had some success against lefties this season, hitting .333 with a .708 OPS in 15 at-bats. He'll likely be available as a defensive replacement if needed Saturday.