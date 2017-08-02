Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Gets time off
Benintendi has sat out the last two games because manager John Farrell wanted to give the struggling outfielder a couple of complete days off, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.
It raised a few eyebrows when Farrell sat Benintendi against right-handed starters the last two nights, but the outfielder has struggled since the All-Star break. Benintendi had appeared in all 17 games since the break, starting 14 of them, and hit .180 during that stretch. The 23-year-old has not been able to find a groove offensively all season, hitting .204 in May, .295 in June, then .222 in July. He admits that he's still learning how opposing pitchers are trying to pitch him.
