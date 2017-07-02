Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hitting seventh vs. right-hander Sunday

Benintendi will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Blue Jays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

It's not unusual for Benintendi to slot into the bottom third of the lineup against left-handed pitching, but it's rare that he'll find himself there versus a right-handed starter, which will be the case Sunday with Joe Biagini on the mound for the Blue Jays. Manager John Farrell may just be looking to reward the red-hot Jackie Bradley (.409 average over last five games) with a move up to the No. 5 spot, so once Bradley cools off, Benintendi could settle back into the middle of the lineup.