Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Knocks in winning runs Monday
Benintendi entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with a two-run, 11th-inning single in Boston's 7-5 win over Texas.
Benintendi started the game on the bench for the second time in three games as Red Sox manager John Farrell has been platooning him with Chris Young. The left-handed hitting Benintendi is batting .262 against southpaws this season, which doesn't suggest a huge problem, but all 10 of his home runs and 21 of his 23 extra-base hits are against right-handers. Despite those indicators, it's a little too early in the 22-year-old's career to slap a "platoon" label on him. He handled lefties effectively in the minor leagues, and manager John Farrell is confident he'll eventually begin to produce against them.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Now batting second Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hitting seventh vs. right-hander Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting out vs. left-hander Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits 10th homer•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...