Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Knocks in winning runs Monday

Benintendi entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with a two-run, 11th-inning single in Boston's 7-5 win over Texas.

Benintendi started the game on the bench for the second time in three games as Red Sox manager John Farrell has been platooning him with Chris Young. The left-handed hitting Benintendi is batting .262 against southpaws this season, which doesn't suggest a huge problem, but all 10 of his home runs and 21 of his 23 extra-base hits are against right-handers. Despite those indicators, it's a little too early in the 22-year-old's career to slap a "platoon" label on him. He handled lefties effectively in the minor leagues, and manager John Farrell is confident he'll eventually begin to produce against them.