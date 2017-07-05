Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Launches two rockets on Independence Day

Benintendi went 5-for-5 with a double, two home runs, four runs scored and six RBI in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.

As if his performance with the bat wasn't impressive enough, he also robbed Mike Napoli of extra bases with a leaping catch at the wall in the fourth inning while the outcome of the game was still in doubt. Benintendi now has 12 homers on the year, and the 22-year-old hasn't missed a beat since his dynamic introduction to the majors at the end of 2016.