Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Friday

Benintendi is not in the starting lineup as the Red Sox begin the second half of the season against the Yankees on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Jordan Montgomery, a lefty, draws the start for the Yankees, so Benintendi will take a seat on the bench. The 23-year-old isn't hitting horribly against southpaws this year, posting a .256 average over 43 at-bats, but will continue giving way to Chris Young in such situations going forward. Expect Benintendi back on the field for Saturday's tilt, when projected starter Luis Serverino takes the mound.